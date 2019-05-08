Click here for StormTrack 8 radar

Louisa County declared a disaster area

LOUISA COUNTY-  Louisa County is now the latest county to be declared a disaster area after flooding.

Residents in Louisa County are now eligible to apply for the federal Individual Assistance Program.

Residents of Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby, and Woodbury counties were previously included in the March 23 declaration.

Individuals and business owners can begin applying for federal Individual Assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

