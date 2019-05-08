× Government Bridge set to reopen at noon

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois — After being closed for a week, the Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge is set to reopen at noon, Wednesday, May 8.

Eric Cramer with the Rock Island Arsenal made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Coming from Davenport, traffic can get to the bridge using LeClaire Street via 3rd Street and 4th Street. Cones will be in place to help direct traffic.

Cramer said flooding is not expected, but rainfall could cause water to pool at times. If this happens, drivers are advised to find different routes to get across the river.

Starting Sunday, the bridge will close nightly for repairs. Closures will last from 8 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday.