Free hazardous material collection coming to Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND- If you have items at home you can’t just simply throw away, now is your chance to get rid of them for free.

“Got oil-based paint? Old household cleaning supplies? Lawn and garden chemicals? Illinois residents with these and other types of Household Hazardous Material (HHM) who are looking to do a little spring cleaning and clear them out of their basements and garages will have the opportunity to dispose of these materials at a free upcoming HHM collection event.”

The event is 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.

“This opportunity for the safe, legal disposal of HHM items is open to all Illinois residents.”

Waste material accepted at the event are:

– Oil-based paints

– Household batteries

– Used motor oil

– Paint thinners

– Herbicides

– Lawn chemicals

– Insecticides

– Solvents

– Pesticides

– Antifreeze

– Old gasoline

– Hobby chemicals

– Pool chemicals

– Aerosol paints and pesticides

– Cleaning products

– Fluorescent lamp bulbs

– Mercury

– Drain cleaners

– Acids

– Corrosives

– Unwanted medications (excludes Controlled Substances)

Latex paint will not be accepted at the event. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be safely thrown away in a regular trash receptacle once it is dried out. Removing the lid of the paint can and leaving it open to the air will allow it to dry over a period of days.

Other materials that will not be accepted at the event include:

– Agricultural wastes

– Propane Tanks

– Business/commercial sector wastes

– Smoke detectors

– Explosives and ammunition

– Farm machinery oil

– Fireworks

– Fire extinguishers

– Controlled substances

– Biohazard waste

– Lead acid batteries

– Institutional wastes