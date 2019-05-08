× Flood donation center opening in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Salvation Army is opening a location to help those affected by recent flooding.

Opening Friday, May 10, The flood Donation Center will be at the former Office Max building near North Park Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road in Davenport.

The center will be open from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday until the end of May.

The center will be accepting the following donations:

dehumidifiers

fans

building repair tools

cleaning supplies

personal protective equipment

bleach

The Salvation Army says they will not accept