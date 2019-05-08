Davenport mayor defends flood response decisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch is defending the city's use of temporary HESCO barriers for flood protection.

His opinions come after receiving harsh criticism from Davenport's former public works director about the late April breach.

News 8 also spoke with Mike Clarke Tuesday, May 8.

He helped bring the HESCO barrier system to Davenport in 2009.

He says the barrier should have been higher and reinforced in the back.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch says the city has had a great track record of using HESCO barriers to protect from Mississippi River flooding.

The mayor says the city is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to study the breach and help them better prepare for the future.