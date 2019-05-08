COMING SOON: New Development in Bettendorf and New Ale House in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' "Coming Soon" Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

Shops of the Woodlands - 53rd Avenue and Middle Road, Bettendorf

We received an email from Debra Bower, who asked: "What businesses are coming to the development on 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf near the roundabout at Middle Road?"



We found out! The development is called Shops of the Woodlands. Currently, there's a brand-new Genesis Family Practice there, as well as some townhouses in what's called Village of the Woodlands.

There's several other commercial properties that are open, though - so we asked Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf Economic Development Director and Developer Ryan Windmiller from The Windmiller Group... What's "Coming Soon"?

They both told WQAD News 8 that there's also going to be a veterinary clinic in this area, as well as a new branch of Blackhawk Bank and Trust. Windmiller said Blackhawk Bank and Trust is breaking ground this Friday, May 10th and that there's also plans for a new salon and restaurant for this area. He said there's a lot of interest in this area of Bettendorf and his company is also in talks with several other service-oriented and retail businesses.

Galena Brewing Company Ale House - River Drive, Moline

Jon has an update to a story I found out about three months ago. The Galena Brewing Company features craft beers with names that embrace Galena's past, but now they're "Coming Soon" to the city of Moline.

The company's putting in an ale house in the old Ducky's Formal Wear on River Drive downtown. Owner Warren Bell told Jon the brewery's having a soft opening for the general public on Friday, May 10 and they're opening up for good on Monday, May 13. A ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday, May 22, according to Bell.

Cheers!

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with "Coming Soon" in the subject.