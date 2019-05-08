× Be prepared! Tracking the potential for strong storms heading toward evening

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. As water levels rise, be prepared for road closures and detours. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.



Keeping an eye on the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms starting mid afternoon and early evening. Given the activity we’ve seen since this morning, the question remains as to what level of severe weather is still in play. Passage of the warm front will still be the focus for a scattering of fast-moving thunderstorms producing brief heavy downpours. This passage could see temperatures in the Quad Cities around 70 with cooler numbers farther north. Decent shear or rotating of the air from the surface and above is still pretty decent which could still lead to a few of these storms producing a good rush of wind or even some hail.

After this evening, the skies will slowly quiet down leading to a few leftover light showers in spots into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will dip around the mid 50s.

With more of a northwest breeze on Thursday, temperatures will be cooler with highs around 60.

Warmer 60s are still on track for the upcoming weekend with still a small chance for a brief shower come Mother’s Day morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

