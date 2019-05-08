× Bandits series against Great Lakes Loons cancelled; here’s what to do with tickets

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The series between the Great Lakes Loons and the Quad Cities River Bandits has been cancelled.

According to the Class A Midwest League, the games were cancelled due to “unplayable conditions at Modern Woodmen Park.” The games were scheduled for May 9-11 and they will not be made up.

Fans who have tickets to those games should contact the River Bandits to make arrangements to use the tickets to attend future games.

“It is amazing how Modern Woodmen Park has been protected from the unprecedented flood waters, but it is simply not safe or practical for the teams, River Bandits staff, and most importantly our fans to access the stadium,” said President Dick Nussbaum.

The Bandits were expected to play at home against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday, May 24.