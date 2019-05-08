Click here for StormTrack 8 radar

Augustana Baseball Greg Wallace

Posted 10:12 pm, May 8, 2019, by

Augustana Baseball Coach Greg Wallace has been coaching baseball at Augie for 22 years.  He picked up his 700th win this season.  The Vikings have been one of the top teams in the CCIW since Wallace took over the program.  He has adapted to the the way the is played and the technology used, but still has the same pitch when it come to recruiting his players.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.