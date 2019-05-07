Why Republicans oppose Governor Pritzker’s tax plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- Illinois House Republicans are opposing Governor J.B. Pritzker's proposed graduated tax plan.

Illinois residents currently pay a flat tax rate, but under the governor's proposal taxes would be based on annual income.

The bill passed in the Senate with no Republican support. So on Tuesday, May 7, Representative Tom Morrison led a conversation against the plan. He filed a constitutional amendment requiring a super majority in the House to change the constitution.

"What I'm hearing from some constituents is they question why are you so opposed, this is only going to affect a small segment of society," he said. "Because they're believing the commercials out there. The millions of dollars spent that are trying to report this as just a tax on the very few when really it would open the door to tax just about everyone easier."

Governor Pritzker estimated that his plan could generate $3.5 billion in revenue for the state. If the House passes the bill, it will be up to the voters in November 2020.