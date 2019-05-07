Temporary flood protections to be removed from foot of Centennial Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- In a press release, the City of Davenport says flood barriers at the base of the Centennial Bridge will be removed overnight Tuesday, May 7 starting around 10 p.m.

For about a week, HESCO barriers and pumps kept water off of Gaines Street as people came and went from the Iowa side of the bridge. But it also meant people had to merge into one lane, causing lengthy back-ups on the Centennial.

"I usually take the other bridge so I have to go the long way around," one commuter told News 8. "It kind of sucks, but it can't be helped."

As floodwaters have receded this week and dried up along Gaines Street, city crews will reopen all the lanes at the foot of Centennial.