Student arrested, accused of making threats to Cambridge Junior/Senior High School

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois — A senior in high school has been arrested, accused of making threats toward his school.

Thomas Akers, the superintendent of Cambridge Junior/Senior High School, said the student had made two threats against the school within 30 days: one on April 7 and another on May 6. He has since been arrested.

Court records show that the student, 18-year-old William Keller, has been charged with two counts of threatening a school building or person.

Keller had told another student that he was planning a shooting at the school before his last day, according to court records.

Superintendent Akers said the legal matters were handled off school property, so school leaders opted to not notify parents. The Henry County Sheriff’s Department was on site at the school Tuesday as a precaution.

“We are working with the Henry County Sheriff’s department and we are always concerned about students’ safety,” said Superintendent Akers.

One parent tells News 8 she’s upset she wasn’t notified by the school about the threats and was upset the student wasn’t arrested until Monday.

As a senior, Keller’s last day of school would have been Friday, said Superintendent Akers. It was not yet decided if he would be allowed to return to school if he posted bond.

Keller’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 13 at 1 p.m. As of Tuesday evening he remained in custody.