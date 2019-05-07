Quiz: Is your Gen Z slang knowledge “lit” as the kids would say?

Posted 6:55 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59PM, May 7, 2019

Inspired by the professor that made a key to understand generation Z, we decided to put together a quiz to determine if you can understand the kids these days.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.