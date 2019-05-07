× Police: Man squeezes trigger of fake gun inside NorthPark Mall saying ‘next time it will be real’

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man threatened people inside NorthPark Mall by squeezing the trigger of a fake gun and saying, “next time it will be real,” according to police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 6 near the food court area, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. That’s where he pointed the fake gun into the air and squeezed the trigger. After saying “next time it will be real” police said he fled out the south-side doors.

Police described him as a black man in his early 20s with a skinny build. He was wearing baggy shorts and a black hoodie that was pulled over his face.

There were no damages or injuries in the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.