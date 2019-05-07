Judy’s Barge Inn pushing to reopen after flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO, Iowa-- Water has gone down significantly since the Mississippi River crested in Buffalo. The water had filled streets and knocked down sandbag barriers causing damage to homes and businesses.

Now, Judy Banblaracom is working to reopen her business, Judy’s Barge Inn. She has owned the business for three years and has never experienced this type of flood. The waters almost went high enough to get inside her building.

“I believe we have 19 employees out of a job right now, so we need to get rolling,” said Banblaracom, “I cried this morning, for the first time, just because it’s overwhelming.”

Despite a harsh winter and a historic flood season, the owner of Judy’s is committed to getting back to serving the people in Buffalo.

“You just get back on it, I’ll never leave. I love this town, and I love where I’m at, and people are awesome here,” said Banblaracom. “We just pull out bootstraps up and keep going.”

Judy’s Barge Inn had big plans for more business in 2019.

“We were actually hoping for a great year this year, and then the flood happened,” said Banblaracom.

Judy knows it could have been worse, some businesses in the area and Quad Cities won't be able to reopen for quite some time.

The goal is to Judy's reopened on Thursday.