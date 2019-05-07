Check the weather radar for your area here

In the Kitchen with Fareway: Dietitian’s Choice Items

Posted 4:33 am, May 7, 2019, by

MOLINE, Illinois— On Tuesday, May 7, Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway will show us four dietitian’s choice items, to look for this month.

Dreamsfield

-Dreamfield contains insulin, a prebiotic fiber sourced from chicory root, which helps promote healthy digestion. Each serving of Dreamfields have 5 grams of fiber and 7 grams of plant protein.

Harvest Snaps

-Made from wholesome green peas, red lentils and black beans. Quick and crunchy way to get your veggies

Kraft 2% Cheese

-Under 100 calories, 7 grams of protein, and 20% of daily recommended calcium

Dole Fruit Bowls

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.