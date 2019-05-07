× Heavy rainfall in spots still on track for midweek

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. As water levels rise, be prepared for road closures and detours. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.



A much cooler spring day it has turned out to be as a breezy northeast wind at times has kept temperatures from not getting out of the 50s in many parts of the area. Any rain that develops this afternoon will be focused near the I80 corridor and point south before becoming a bit more widespread overnight into all of Wednesday.

How much rainfall we see and how it tracks will depend on a boundary which is currently located just to our south. Thus, the cooler air we’re experiencing today. With the boundary expected to inch wobble northward the potential for heavier showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday is still on track as the air will be a bit more buoyant. If we see this boundary position itself around the area then the potential for isolated severe weather is possible that evening.

By the time Thursday rolls around, coverage will be a scattered in the form of light showers before we trend to a drier weather picture for much of the weekend.

Rainfall amounts during this stretch are still in the range of 1 to 2 inches with local areas around 3. Since these amounts are not coming down all at once, we shouldn’t see any more significant flooding on the Mississippi River but instead will likely slow down or briefly rise the recession of the water level by the weekend. In fact, with much of next week trending on the dry side expect the river to finally drop below major flood stage early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

