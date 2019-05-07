× Family of Mollie Tibbetts holding fundraiser in her memory

To honor their daughter who was killed last year, Mollie Tibbetts’ family is asking for donations to the Brooklyn Opera House.

Mollie Tibbetts was missing for 5 weeks before her body was found.

According to the Des Moine Register, Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, said in a news release “On May 8, 2019, we will celebrate Mollie’s 21st birthday, It is only fitting that on this day, we recognize the fundraising efforts of the Brooklyn Opera House.”

Her mother says The Brooklyn Opera House was significant to Tibbetts.

The Register says, an anonymous person has pledged to match the first $500,000 in donations, the total amount of money raised will be announced at a public event Wednesday at the Michael J. Manatt Community Center.

For more information on the Brooklyn Opera House or to donate in Mollie’s honor, visit www.brooklynoperahouse.com.