Driver’s body recovered after going off the road and into the Rock River in Dixon

Posted 6:40 am, May 7, 2019, by

DIXON, Illinois — The body of a driver who drove off the road was recovered from the Rock River.

According to a report by Sauk Valley, the driver had gone off White Oak Lane near the St. Mary’s Cement plant Monday, May 6.  Someone called 911 around 2:50 p.m. and when crews arrived the vehicle was completely submerged in the river.

The vehicle was pulled to shore and the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said the man would likely be identified on Tuesday, according to the report.

