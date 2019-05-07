× Davenport leaders plan meetings for people who live and work in flooded areas

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport plans to hold two meetings for people who live and work in flooded areas.

The meetings will be held Thursday, May 9; one for residents and another for business owners.

At both meetings there will be representatives from Public Works, the Fire Department, and Community Planning and Economic Development.

The meeting for business owners will begin at 10 a.m. at the community room at the Davenport Police Department. They will offer guidance on property recovery and how to safely get back into their building.

The other meeting, for residents, will be at 6 p.m. at the Rooosevelt Community Center at 1220 Minnie Avenue. This meeting will offer guidance for property owners on property recovery and how to safely reoccupy their homes.

