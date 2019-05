× Clinton firefighter Adam Cain is returning to work

CLINTON, Iowa- The Clinton Fire Department firefighter who was injured in an explosion at an ADM plant is returning to work soon.

Tuesday, May 7, the Clinton Fire Department announced on Facebook that Adam is cleared for duty yet again.

Adam Cain, 23, was severely injured on January 5 while fellow fireman Eric Hosette, 33, was killed in the accident.

Cain will be on light duty starting Wednesday, May 8.