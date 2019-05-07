× 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive comes to the QC

BETTENDORF, Iowa- United Way of the Quad Cities and the National Association of Letter Carriers is working to gather non-perishable food donations for the local River Bend Foodbank during the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Put non-perishables in a bag by your mailbox on May 11 and they’ll be delivered to River Bend Foodbank.

On Saturday, May 11, Quad Citizens are asked to leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes before the delivery of the mail. Letter carriers will collect the bags and food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

The organization says the donations will stay in the community and are given to local pantries and shelters for those in need.

“One in eight households face food insecurity in the U.S., and on a local level, one out of three families in the Quad Cities can barely cover basic daily living expenses,” United Way of the Quad Cities, President and CEO, Rene Gellerman said. “The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a great way to easily support your fellow Quad Citizens. The donations stay in our community so we can continue to improve the Quad Cities as a whole.”

Last year, letter carriers collected 71.6 million pounds of food. Over the past 26 years, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised 1.67 billion pounds of food.

The top requested non-perishable food items are cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta), 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey), beans (canned or dry). Those who are donating can also donate healthy, low-sodium, low-sugar items such as beans, oatmeal and other whole grains, and canola or olive oil.

No frozen food, homemade food, home-canned items, items in glass containers or expired food will be accepted.

To find out if your letter carrier is participating, please visit your local post office.

For more information about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit their website.