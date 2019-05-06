YOUR MONEY with Mark: The Current State of the U.S. Economy and the Impact of the Venezuelan Crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday, May 6th, Mark talked about the latest GDP (Gross Domestic Product) report and how the U.S. economy is doing so far in 2019 compared to 2018. He also mentioned some the challenges that the U.S. faces for the rest of the year:

"The U.S. economy is still facing a number of concerns, specifically the weakening of the global economy," he explained. "We also had a pullback in consumer spending, which is the key driver of the U.S. economy. However, consumer spending was strong enough to alleviate those concerns."

Mark also gave his insight on the economic and political crisis in Venezuela and how it could impact the U.S. markets. Click the video link above to see our entire conversation.