Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY--- Three people are dead, including two children, in a crash on I-80 west of the Quad Cities.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a car attempted a U-turn on the interstate and was broadsided by a semi around 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5 near the Oxford Interchange, about ten miles west of Iowa City.

An 11 and 13 year-old died in the crash. Three other people were taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.