Moline woman walking on I-80 killed by moving truck

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A woman is dead and police believe alcohol is involved after a fatal crash on I-80.

Thursday, May, 2, around 3:00 a.m. Davenport Police, rushed to a crash involving a truck with 2 people inside and a woman walking on Interstate 80 in the eastbound lanes, near mile marker 294.

Police say, Skylor Rowe, 25, from Moline was hit by a Penske rental truck driven by a California woman.

The crash was at night during the rain.

According to police, "Time of day (darkness) and weather conditions greatly reduced visibility at the time of this incident. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor for the pedestrian. There will be no charges filed in this accident."