Man killed in rollover crash in Warren County

ROSEVILLE, Illinois — A man died in a rollover crash after the car went off the road in a rural part of Warren County.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on a rural road southeast of Roseville, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, a 2014 Chevy Impala was headed eastbound on 23rd Avenue near Wingate Drive when it went off the road.

Police said 31-year-old Justin Howell, from Seaton, Illinois, was killed. Another passenger from Avon, Illinois suffered minor injuries.

The cause was listed as improper lane usage, said police. No charges have been filed, pending an investigation.