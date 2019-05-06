Man convicted for role in Adrianne Reynolds murder may get new sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- The man convicted in the murder of 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds will have a chance to have his sentence reduced.

Cory Gregory was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for the role he played in the 2006 murder. He previously admitted to helping his co-defendant Sarah Kolb with the murder. Gregory was 17 years old at the time.

According to Gregory's attorney, that sentence is now vacated.

A new Illinois Supreme Court ruling could give Gregory a new chance to have his sentence reduced.

The state has 30 days to file an appeal. If no appeal is filed, a new sentencing hearing will be scheduled.