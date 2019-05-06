Levee breach prompts flood concerns near RV storage area outside of St. Louis

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (FOX 2 Now) — Several levee breaches are causing some flooding concerns at a recreational vehicle storage area just north of St. Charles, Missouri.

The owners of the ‘On Wheels Storage’ area tell FOX 2, out of St. Louis, that they’re concerned about the vehicles and boats parked there. Water appears to be creeping towards the facility and owners say that people storing their vehicles there should move them by Tuesday, May 7.

The ‘On Wheels’ storage facility is located at 3910 Elm Point Road, just north of St. Charles. The area is between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

FOX 2 reporter Roche Madden says there are two breaches. The Elm Point Levee and the Sanders Creek Levee both have water pouring through them.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area. Our photographer spotted several owners rushing to move their vehicles and boats away from the area before the flood waters start coming in.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest Monday near St. Louis Riverfront. The river is predicted to crest at 41.2 feet, which is 11 feet above flood stage.

Officials are watching the forecast closely because more rain is possible in the area this week. The river has already crested at many of the hardest-hit towns, but the wet forecast is a concern.

Officials believe that the river may have broken a levee wall near the Chouteau Island intake facility, which is near Granite City. Now they are urging about 300,000 customers across the metro-east to conserve water.

The conservation order covers Illinois American Water customers in Belleville, East St. Louis, Granite City, Madison, Venice, Centerville, Brooklyn, Fairmont City, Sauget, Shiloh, Washington Park, Allerton, Cahokia and Swansea.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Walsh says 1-to-3 inches of rain is possible this week.

If that forecast holds up, there will be a second crest on the river making this the eighth highest crest in history.

The floods are blamed on four deaths, three in Missouri and one in Indiana.