Illinois troopers plan undercover patrols dressed as construction workers

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Illinois troopers plan to start dressing up like construction workers as they patrol work zones.

The undercover patrols were set to begin Monday, May 6 in conjunction with Work-Zone Safety Week, which lasts from May 6th through May 10th.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers will be watching for speeders, distracted drivers and other violators in construction zones. The campaign is called “Operation Hard Hat.”

“Our hope is the plain-clothes Trooper doesn’t observe any violations. That would mean drivers were operating their vehicles safely,” said Distict 7 Commander Captain Jason Dickey. “Sadly, that will probably not be the case.”

Up until now, patrols in work zones have been in marked vehicles.

According to Blatti Law, out of Joliet, Illinois, a first-offense speeding ticket in a construction zone is penalized by a $375 fine. A second offense could bring a $1,000 fine and a 90-day driver’s license suspension.