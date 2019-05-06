Governor declares 34 counties battling floods disaster areas, including Rock Island County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A disaster proclamation has been issued by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for 34 counties along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers due to flooding.

The declaration Friday, May 3 is to ensure communities battling floods caused by heavy rain will receive state support. That support includes the Corrections Department providing work crews to support sandbagging efforts.

The disaster proclamation covers the following counties: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, Woodford.The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several rivers across Illinois after several days of soaking rain. More than 5 inches fell in places like Aurora, Morris and Chicago's Midway and O'Hare international airports.

Public works employees in Alton erected a barrier wall Thursday after a Mississippi River surge closed roadways. The weather service forecasts a crest of 35.5 feet by Sunday or Monday in Alton.

The Mississippi River at Chester on Friday was at nearly 37 feet with the weather service forecasting it to crest at more than 43 feet by Monday.