× Drenching rainfall on track by the middle of the week

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River. As water levels rise, be prepared for road closures and detours. For more information on river levels and crests, click here.

Widely scattered showers with maybe a rumble of thunder will be expected for the area as we go through the rest of the day and evening hours. With plenty of dry hours in between, temperatures will remain in the 70s this afternoon.

Coverage will pick more overnight before ending by dawn tomorrow as overnight lows drop around the upper 40s.

Amounts are expected to range between a tenth to two-tenths during this period. Fortunately, that will result in little impact if any on the recent fall on the Mississippi River.

Plenty of broken cloudiness will linger through Tuesday with no worse than a isolated shower or sprinkle. A much cooler day will be the highlight as a northwest wind may keep temperatures from not getting out of the 50s that afternoon.

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms returning late Tuesday night into Wednesday could produce some heavy rain…possibly enough to cause the river level to hold steady or briefly slowly rise.

The coverage becomes scattered and light heading into Thursday before we trend on the dry side heading into the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

