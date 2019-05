Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Equipment that got stranded in flood waters was being removed days after a the Mississippi River breached a barrier wall.

On Sunday afternoon, May 5, workers with the City of Davenport were towing out construction equipment that got stuck in the area of Pershing Avenue and 2nd Street.

Several vehicles are still stranded that were left behind when the flood wall was breached.

