DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport couple celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2019.

Robert and Kathleen Buckley got married on May 1, 1949. Robert was 20 years old and Kathleen was 19 years old when they wed.

Not only are the two celebrating this milestone anniversary, but are also looking forward to upcoming birthdays. Robert will turn 91 on May 9 and Kathleen will turn 90 on July 6.

Congratulations!