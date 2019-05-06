× Mississippi has receded but Davenport says don’t get your hopes up

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Mississippi River has receded to 21.04 feet. While the river is currently receding, it is still possible the river will rise again based on rain forecasts.

As of Monday, May 6, The City of Davenport is asking residents with flood protection to keep it in place until more is known about river levels later in the week.

According to a press release, sandbags are available for delivery to flood-prone areas where flash flooding and heavy rainfall could have an impact.

“Call (563) 326-7923 to request sandbags. Deliveries will be made between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.”-Kurt Allemeier

The city also warns to use caution when exiting on the Iowa side of the Centennial Bridge overnight. Crews will be demobilizing temporary flood protection. Pumps and traffic control will stay in place as a precautionary measure.

Staff started removing debris and cleaning portions of River Drive and other areas affected Monday, May 8.

“The Redstone Ramp will remain closed until recovery can occur. The Harrison Street and River Center Parking Ramps will remain free, and the two-hour on-street parking zones will not be enforced through 7 a.m. Monday, May 20.”-Kurt Allemeier

To inquire about volunteering to assist with flood recovery efforts or to request volunteers call (563) 484-3086.