The Score Sunday – Alleman Track, Run the Rock, Chasson Randle BB Camp, FCA

Posted 10:52 pm, May 5, 2019

Alleman Track wins the Western Big 6 for the first time in school history.  Now the Pioneers have their sights set on the post season.  The 2nd Annual Run the Rock 5K/10K is being held May 18th, 2019.  Chasson Randle is hosting his 3rd Annual Dream Big Basketball camp.  FCA story of the week features Augustana Basketball/Softball Player Clare Kramer.

