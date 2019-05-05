The Score Sunday – Alleman Track, Run the Rock, Chasson Randle BB Camp, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alleman Track wins the Western Big 6 for the first time in school history. Now the Pioneers have their sights set on the post season. The 2nd Annual Run the Rock 5K/10K is being held May 18th, 2019. Chasson Randle is hosting his 3rd Annual Dream Big Basketball camp. FCA story of the week features Augustana Basketball/Softball Player Clare Kramer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video