Rock Island home badly charred in fire

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A fire broke out at a home Sunday evening, May 5.

According to updates on the Quad City Fire Wire Facebook page, the fire was reported around 7:25 p.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames

The home is located in the 900 block of 33rd Avenue. Crews shut down 9th Street as they fought the flames.

The fire marshal came to the home to investigate a possible arson, according to the Quad City Fire Wire Facebook post. Neighbors said they saw two kids running out of the home.