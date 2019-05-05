The 38th Annual QC Times Salute to Sports was held at Bettendorf High School. Julien Broderson wins the Male Athlete of the year. Brea Beal wins the Female Athlete of the year. Curtis Craig, Jayme Olson and Murray Hurt were inducted into the QC Sports Hall of Fame.
QCT Salute to Sports
-
WQAD Sport April 15th
-
Sportscast April 18, 2019
-
Olympic runner Semenya loses fight over testosterone rules
-
Let’s Move Quad Cities: Young athletes could be experiencing more than growing pains
-
Jackie Joyner-Kersee sends message of strength to Geneseo track star
-
-
16 Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed to the next level
-
WQAD Sports April 4th
-
WQAD Sport April 12th
-
US Soccer stars ‘confident’ of winning gender discrimination lawsuit
-
WQAD Sports March 4th- Prince of Peace falls in Quarters, new SAU athletic Director, and more
-
-
Hawkeyes glad to be back in NCAA Tournament, Sterling beats Sherrard in SB, Ed Froehlich stepping down
-
WQAD Sports March 8th- Augustana falls in Sweet 16, North Scott brings home 4th, and more
-
Gymnast who dislocated both knees now just hopes she can walk down the aisle