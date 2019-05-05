QCT Salute to Sports

The 38th Annual QC Times Salute to Sports was held at Bettendorf High School.  Julien Broderson wins the Male Athlete of the year. Brea Beal wins the Female Athlete of the year.  Curtis Craig, Jayme Olson and Murray Hurt were inducted into the QC Sports Hall of Fame.

