Davenport riverfront store owners fear more rain coming this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Flood clean-up continues for downtown businesses along the Mississippi River.

On Sunday, business owners at the Davenport Printing Company were happy to have a beautiful day and a break from the water.

People in Davenport were able to use the dry day to spruce up, power wash and remove some sandbags from their area business.

The flood water levels are going down in the Davenport area are making the front door to the Davenport Printing Company accessible once again.

“Customers have been parking at the end of the street and we’ve been loading their items to the back of their car on foot,” says Laurie Liljequist, co-owner of Davenport Printing Company. "Now they can get a little closer, so we are happy about that.”

Workers at the Davenport Printing Company are doing all the clean-up themselves, but with the rain expected this week they are keeping some sandbags in case of more water.