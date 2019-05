Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moline Baseball sweeps Quincy to earn a share of the Western Big 6 Title.

Galesburg Baseball scores 8 runs in the 3rd on their way to a sweep of Rock Island to earn share of WB6 Title.

United Township Baseball comes from behind to beat Alleman 4-3.

United Township Softball sweep Alleman to end WB6 play.

Moline Softball sweeps Quincy to wrap up WB6 play.