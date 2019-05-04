× Cinco de Mayo celebrated in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Cinco de Mayo coincided with a beautiful Saturday to bring Quad Citians out for a 5K race and then some fun.

Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina hosted the fiesta on its block on Marquette Street. Barbeque and of course tacos and other delicious Mexican food were offered.

Dancers from Ballet Folklorico treated runners and friends to several Mexican dance performances in colorful costumes set to festive music.

There was also a bounce house and face painting for the little ones.

Proceeds from the race go to a good cause.

“This is our 7th year for our 5k run and raising money for the autism society,” Patrick Puente, owner of Ganzo’s.