Watch Live at 1:30 p.m.: City officials give Mississippi River flood update
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Officials will be giving a flood update on Friday, May 3.
City leaders from Davenport, Bettendorf, and the Scott County Emergency Management Agency will give an update on the Mississippi River flooding at 1:30 p.m.
They’re expected to talk about how flooding is impacting cities along the river.
The meeting will be held at the Davenport Police Department.
WQAD News 8 will stream the update live.
41.523644 -90.577637