Mississippi River sets all-time record

Watch Live at 1:30 p.m.: City officials give Mississippi River flood update

Posted 9:45 am, May 3, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Officials will be giving a flood update on Friday, May 3.

City leaders from Davenport, Bettendorf, and the Scott County Emergency Management Agency will give an update on the Mississippi River flooding at 1:30 p.m.

They’re expected to talk about how flooding is impacting cities along the river.

The meeting will be held at the Davenport Police Department.

WQAD News 8 will stream the update live.

