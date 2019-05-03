× Watch Live at 1:30 p.m.: City officials give Mississippi River flood update

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Officials will be giving a flood update on Friday, May 3.

City leaders from Davenport, Bettendorf, and the Scott County Emergency Management Agency will give an update on the Mississippi River flooding at 1:30 p.m.

They’re expected to talk about how flooding is impacting cities along the river.

The meeting will be held at the Davenport Police Department.

WQAD News 8 will stream the update live.