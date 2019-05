Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Join the workers at Great River Brewery as they tour the flooded building for the first time since the major levee breach.

Three days after a HESCO barrier in place along River Drive failed, the owners suited up in chest waders and made their way into the brewery.

Great River is just one of several flooded businesses on the east side of downtown.

