× Quick tips on what to do if your car is flooded (and you have insurance)

QUAD CITIES- State Farm reached out to WQAD with advice for what to do if your car got stuck in the flooding.

State Farm Insurance tips for flooded vehicles:

Once floodwaters recede, here are some tips to help limit the damage to your car after water exposure:

State Farm recommends against driving vehicles damaged by floodwater until they have been inspected by a qualified technician. It is easy to see how floodwater damages a car’s upholstery and carpeting, but difficult to see damage to a car’s engine, transmission, and electrical components.

Policyholders whose vehicles have experienced flood damage should contact their State Farm agent or claim specialist for further guidance, before seeking repairs.

Typically, vehicles are covered under comprehensive coverage of the auto policy for flooding.

If you carry comprehensive coverage on your vehicle policy (subject to any deductible you may have selected), then damage resulting from wind, hail, flood or earthquake generally will be covered.

State Farm will follow state law regarding titling vehicles that are found to be economically non-repairable due to flood damage.

Customers should also follow title branding requirements and specifications within their state when purchasing or operating a motor vehicle.

“On behalf of State Farm, our thoughts and prayers go out for safety for all affected by the flooding.”- Dave Oloffson, Public Affairs Specialist