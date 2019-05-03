Quick tips on what to do if your car is flooded (and you have insurance)
QUAD CITIES- State Farm reached out to WQAD with advice for what to do if your car got stuck in the flooding.
State Farm Insurance tips for flooded vehicles:
Once floodwaters recede, here are some tips to help limit the damage to your car after water exposure:
- State Farm recommends against driving vehicles damaged by floodwater until they have been inspected by a qualified technician. It is easy to see how floodwater damages a car’s upholstery and carpeting, but difficult to see damage to a car’s engine, transmission, and electrical components.
- Policyholders whose vehicles have experienced flood damage should contact their State Farm agent or claim specialist for further guidance, before seeking repairs.
- Typically, vehicles are covered under comprehensive coverage of the auto policy for flooding.
- If you carry comprehensive coverage on your vehicle policy (subject to any deductible you may have selected), then damage resulting from wind, hail, flood or earthquake generally will be covered.
- State Farm will follow state law regarding titling vehicles that are found to be economically non-repairable due to flood damage.
- Customers should also follow title branding requirements and specifications within their state when purchasing or operating a motor vehicle.
“On behalf of State Farm, our thoughts and prayers go out for safety for all affected by the flooding.”- Dave Oloffson, Public Affairs Specialist