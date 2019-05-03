Pay it Forward goes to East Moline woman who prioritizes volunteering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois--The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in East Moline is open to all, but without Diane Lamacki, it wouldn't be a home.

“She's a cancer survivor she has dedicated a million hours to our church specifically she does a lot of behind the scenes work that no one knows goes on but events and other things we do couldn't happen without her,” said Kristin Lubbers. Lubbers has gotten to know Diane through various church activities throughout the years.

Born and raised in the Quad Cities, Diane strives to give back to the community that made her who she is. Working on charities at her church, Gildas club and her knowledge of graphic design, Diane does it all.

“She is an entrepreneur and as an entrepreneur it's very scary and she was very supportive and always there to answer any questions I had to get me on my feet,” said Kristin.

Diane's desire to help is what pushed Kristin to nominate her for the Pay It Forward award, sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

"Kristin, thank you for nominating Diane for the Pay it Forward, Diane is always there to give a lending hand and volunteer her time to help those in her community,” said Megan Guldenpfennig, with Ascentra Credit Union. “She is what it means to be listening, caring and doing what's right which are our core values at Ascentra Credit Union for that reason today on behalf of Ascentra I would love to present you with three hundred dollars so that you may Pay it Forward to her, congratulations."

It took some persuading but Kristin was able to convince Diane to show up to their empty church.

“On behalf of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union I'd like to present you with three hundred dollars for the Pay it Forward program for your service to the community, congratulations,” said Kristin.

“I mean I looked at you like what hahaha I was shocked, said Diane. “Absolutely amazing. Totally amazing, I've never really been recognized before for much so for someone to take their time to do that for me is amazing that's all I can say.”

What started as a dreary rainy morning, ended with a heart full of gratitude.

“Everyone should give back, we all have something to be thankful for we all have a talent it doesn't take money it takes time, but we all have plenty of time it's all about priorities,” said Diane.

