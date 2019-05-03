NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 3 Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Tres de Mayo! We are celebrating Cinco de Mayo a little early with a festive craft, a dessert, and a drink that will get you ready for the holiday.

We started Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, May 3rd by creating a Papel Picado Banner out of tissue paper. It's easier than you might think! Click here for a website that gives great instructions and provides templates for the designs, then click the video above to see us put our scissor skills to the test.

After that, we put our kitchen skills to the test by making these No-Bake Margarita Cheesecake Bites. These are so easy to throw together and they taste amazing! Click the video below to see how we did it:

Finally, we mixed up our Cocktail of the Week - a Spicy Sunset Margarita! Click the video below to see how to make it, the secret ingredient to make it spicy, and then click here to find out how to make it even better!