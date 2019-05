× Location for Beaux Arts Fair moves to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The possibility of flood intervention has prompted organizers with the Beaux Arts Fair to change locations.

Instead of the normal setup downtown Davenport, the fair has been moved to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The event will be held May 11 and 12. The hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday.