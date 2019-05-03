× Iowa National Guard helps monitor creeks near Davenport Garden Addition neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa National Guard has been called into the area near the Garden Addition neighborhood in Davenport amid major flooding.

As of Friday afternoon, May 3, the Iowa National Guard was in the area of Black Hawk Creek and Walnut Creek to help monitor dike conditions. Both creeks meet in the southwest corner of the neighborhood.

Black Hawk Creek runs north and south along the west side of the neighborhood and Walnut Creek flows east and west, coming into the area on the south side.

They were sent to help alleviate City of Davenport staff members that have been working 12-hour shifts, according to a statement from Kurt Allemeier, Davenport communications specialist. He said those employees have been working 12-hour days, every day of the week for more than a month.

Residents in that neighborhood went on high alert starting Wednesday, May 1 after being warned of potential severe flooding.