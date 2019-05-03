× HESCO Bastion says its investigation so far indicates “no structural fault of the barrier”

DAVENPORT, Iowa — HESCO Bastion Ltd, the company that manufactures the barriers in downtown Davenport, released the following statement to News Eight on Friday, May 3rd.

STATEMENT FROM HESCO ON FLOODING IN CITY OF DAVENPORT

Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the unprecedented river heights and flooding in Davenport.

We are working closely with City officials in Davenport and have sent one of our technical experts to the scene.

Following initial investigations we believe that either the flood conditions caused the road surface beneath the barrier

to give way or the river crested over the height of the barrier. Our investigation so far indicates that there was no

structural fault of the barrier.

As a company, we have extensive experience as the last line of defense against threats of all kinds. We fully

appreciate the immense pressure the unpredictable nature of flood fighting puts on local resources and communities

and design our products to not just meet but exceed all the relevant standards.