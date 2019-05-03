Documented Latin King arrested in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — A joint investigation between the East Moline and Moline Police Departments ended in the arrest of a documented gang member.

On Thursday, May 2, the two departments were conducting a joint investigation in the 2100 block of 6th Avenue for “ongoing criminal gang activity”.

Around 5:40 p.m. during surveillance, Maycol J. Lopez-Miller, 20, from Moline,  came out of the house with a revolver in his hands.

Lopez-Miller was arrested by detectives and the gun was safely recovered.

Police say he is a documented Latin King gang member and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

His bond is $50,000

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.

