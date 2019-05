MUSCATINE, Iowa —¬†Crews are battling a fire in Muscatine Friday morning, May 3.

The fire was reported in the 1800 block of Lucas Street, near Greenwood Cemetery.  The home is just east of Logan Street.

A little more than a quarter-mile was closed to traffic, between West 8th Street and Logan Street.

The Muscatine Fire Department is asking drivers to find alternative routes and stay away from the area.